Roselle Park Community Center receives donation from refinery

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery recently made a monetary donation to Roselle Park to offset the cost of technology upgrades at the Casano Community Center. This donation was facilitated by Roselle Park Councilman Jay Robaina and was put toward the purchase of six new Chromebase desktop computers for use primarily by the borough’s seniors.

Thanks to this donation, the seniors at the Casano Community Center now have access to faster processors and touchscreen technology, both of which make navigating the web more convenient and accessible. Phillips 66’s commitment to Roselle Park’s community, specifically its seniors, does not go unnoticed.

“Our company, Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery, located in Linden, takes pride in supporting the communities that surround our business operations. Our company values are safety, honor and commitment, and they guide our actions in everything we do. We are pleased to provide the needed computers to the borough of Roselle Park senior community center and hope they will help the residents continue to learn, grow, and continue as active members of the community,” stated Nancy Sadlon, manager of public affairs at Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery.

“This particular donation to the borough of Roselle Park senior center is extra special knowing it will benefit seniors who have a strong history with our Bayway Refinery — some who worked here personally or know family or friends that historically were part of the incredible workforce,” added Mary Phillips, community outreach coordinator for Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery.

“We are very grateful for Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery’s generous donation,” said Rupen Shah, director of the Casano Community Center. “The seniors at our center are incredibly excited to have this new resource available to them.”

Photo Courtesy of Antoinette Gingerelli