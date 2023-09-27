Roselle Park Arts Festival returns bigger and better in 2023

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — The eagerly anticipated Roselle Park Arts Festival is set to make its return on Saturday, Sept. 30, from noon to 7 p.m. As in previous years, the event brings together artists, performers and the community for a day of creativity, entertainment and cultural celebration. With growing popularity throughout the years, the festival is back and promises to be bigger and better than ever before. This event is free and open to all.

Spanning all of downtown Roselle Park, on Chestnut Street, from Westfield to Webster avenues, the art walk will feature more than 65 visual artists and crafters from the region. Last year, more than $2,500 was awarded to the top artists/crafters in each category. Additionally, street artists will be spray painting live throughout the day in Michael J. Mauri Park. The main stage in the park will feature six professional bands, including Afro Dominicano, returning for a third year due to popular demand. The Roselle Park Memorial Library lawn will feature a lineup of talented local musicians and a hands-on art area for children of all ages. Make an instrument and join the 2nd Line parade with the Big Noise Brass Band at 1:30 p.m.

New for 2023, there will be a beer garden near the performance stage at Warren Avenue. Come sip on local beer and wine while watching dance, roller skating and hula hooping performances. There will be food trucks near the library and gazebo, and Costa’s Restaurant for outdoor dining.

“The Roselle Park Arts Festival is a testament to our town’s dedication to promoting the arts and nurturing a sense of unity,” said Roselle Park Mayor Joseph Signorello III. “It’s an incredible day that allows us to celebrate the diverse talents of so many artists, bringing together community members and welcoming visitors from far and wide. I highly encourage all Roselle Park residents and artists to join us for this event. You won’t want to miss it!”

An official 16×20 festival poster can be purchased with a $25 donation at the festival information booth at Chestnut Street and Grant Avenue. The poster was designed by local illustrator and 2022 Judge’s Choice Award Winner Sora Ceballos, who is offering signed copies for a $30 donation.

Setup for the festival will begin on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to noon. The rain date for this event is Sunday, Oct. 1. For more information, visit www.rplovesart.org.