Return of NJ MVC Mobile ‘Agency-on-Wheels’ events is announced

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — After two successful years, Roselle Park will again host MVC’s “Agency on Wheels.” In partnership with the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, Roselle Park will be hosting seven dates where customers can take advantage of the MVC offering hours locally from within a mobile unit. Nicknamed the “Agency-on-Wheels,” these MVC Mobile units are able to handle a multitude of tasks typically completed at brick-and-mortar agency locations.

Patrons will be received on a first-come, first-served basis with registration. Details on how to register will be released as the event gets closer and posted on the Roselle Park event calendar, social media and in the borough’s monthly newsletter. Customers can obtain license plates, placards, registrations, drivers licenses, non-driver identification cards and exam permits. Mobile units can provide REAL ID to a limited number of people per day and only if their appointments are scheduled before 11:30 a.m. on their appointment day.

In order to utilize MVC’s “Agency on Wheels,” customers must provide six points of ID and a Social Security card or the equivalent. Those without a Social Security card may bring a W2 from the past tax year — 2022 — a current pay stub or a 1099 form.

“A huge thank you to the NJMVC for partnering with us to make this initiative happen,” said Mayor Joe Signorello. “Roselle Park has been hosting these events since 2021 with great success. I am proud that we can offer this convenient service to our locals.”

The mobile unit will be parked at Michael Mauri Gazebo Park, 16 E. Grant Ave., Roselle Park. Customers will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates: Monday, May 22; Tuesday, June 20; Monday, July 17; Tuesday, Aug. 15; Monday, Sept. 18; and Monday, Oct. 16.

All NJMVC units are wheelchair accessible and easy for all to use. For more information, contact the Casano Community Center at 908-245-0666.