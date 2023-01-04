NJDOT awards Roselle Park a large infrastructure grant

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Roselle Park has announced that the New Jersey Department of Transportation recently awarded the borough with $336,990 in connection with its fiscal year 2023 Municipal Aid Grant application. These funds will go toward offsetting a project on Myrtle Avenue — West Colfax Avenue to Seaton Avenue — and Dalton Street — East Grant Avenue to East Westfield Avenue. The total project will cost an estimated $900,000 and will include complete replacing of the entire lengths of each roadway, ADA walkway improvements, stormwater infrastructure upgrades and new Belgium block curbing on Dalton Street.

“I am incredibly thankful to NJDOT for awarding Roselle Park with this generous grant for this coming year,” Mayor Joseph Signorello III. “This funding will bring the borough a step closer in bringing needed infrastructure improvements to every neighborhood.”

For more information, contact Roselle Park’s chief administrative officer, Andrew J. Casais, at 908-245-6222, ext. 1002, or [email protected]