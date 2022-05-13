Jerden nominated as grand marshal for annual Roselle Park Memorial Day Parade

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — The American Legion Post 60 has nominated Stephen C. Jerden as grand marshal for the annual Roselle Park Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 30, at Sherman Elementary School, 375 E. Grant St.

Jerden was born on Aug. 3, 1953, and was raised in Hillside. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1972 and served during the end of the Vietnam War, from July 10, 1972, to May 30, 1975. Stephen was ranked E-4, a petty officer third class. He earned the Navy “E” Award, which denotes that the wearer was on permanent duty aboard a U.S. Navy ship or in a unit that won a battle efficiency competition after July 1, 1974.

Currently, Jerden resides in Elizabeth. He has two sons, one daughter and four grandchildren — one of whom is currently serving in the Navy. Jerden is vice commander of American Legion Post 60, located in Roselle Park. He also serves as vice commander for the Union County American Legion, where he is a regional representative for military veterans and their family members.

“Mr. Jerden is an excellent nomination by American Legion Post 60, and we could not be happier to have him walk in this year’s Memorial Day Parade,” said Mayor Joseph Signorello III. “Memorial Day is meant to pay respect to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country, but veterans such as Mr. Jerden certainly don’t go unrecognized. I hope all Roselle Park residents will come out and join us as we pay our respects to our fallen heroes and all they have given us.”

All organizations are invited to walk in the Roselle Park Memorial Day Parade to honor those who have defined heroism and paid the ultimate price for freedom. Lineup will begin promptly at 9 a.m. Participation is free. Contact the Casano Community Center at 908-245-0666 to reserve a spot.

Photo Courtesy of Antoinette Gingerelli