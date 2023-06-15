Cherish the Arts: Toast and Roast honors Bill O’Dea, Hudson County commissioner

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — The Institute of Music for Children, one of New Jersey’s fastest-growing arts-based youth nonprofit organizations, has announced its highly anticipated fundraising event, “Cherish the Arts: Toast and Roast Honoring Bill O’Dea.” The event will be held on Thursday, June 15, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Casa del Rey in Roselle Park.

The evening will celebrate the remarkable contributions of Bill O’Dea, Hudson County commissioner and executive director of the Elizabeth Development Company, while raising vital funds to support the Institute’s mission to provide transformative arts education opportunities to underserved youth.

The event will feature a staged reading of O’Dea’s original works, including parts specially crafted for elected officials, highlighting the Institute’s commitment to creative expression and community engagement. The evening’s centerpiece will be a lighthearted and captivating Roast of Bill O’Dea, expertly emceed by Elizabeth Mayor J. Christian Bollwage.

The event will also showcase performances by talented Institute of Music students and Teaching Artists, providing a glimpse into the transformative power of arts education. Guests will enjoy a gourmet dinner accompanied by an open bar.

O’Dea’s involvement in the institute’s Campus Expansion Project serves as the primary inspiration for honoring him at this fundraising event with the prestigious Champion of Community award. O’Dea has played a crucial role in bringing the vision of a state-of-the-art urban arts education center closer to reality. The commissioner’s generosity and unwavering commitment serve as an inspiration to all and this event provides an exceptional opportunity for the community to recognize his lifelong service.

“Bill O’Dea sees the connection between the arts and success in life,” said Alysia Souder, the institute’s executive director. “His commitment to our building project and the Institute’s future will help to solidify our role as an anchor institution.”

During the evening, the Institute of Music for Children will also present Sen. Joseph Cryan with the esteemed Champion of Change award to acknowledge his unwavering support for arts education and youth development. “Sen. Cryan has been a true hero for the institute,” Souder said. “He’s been pivotal in helping to secure state funding to support our Campus Expansion Project and we are so grateful.”

Additionally, Helen Mosley, a founding board member of the Institute of Music for Children, will be honored at the event with the Champion of Children award. “Mrs. Mosley has been committed to the Institute from the beginning,” said Betty Prezzy Bryant, a founder of the Institute and chairperson of the Board of Directors. “She has championed our work, supported our property acquisition and shared her generous spirit with our community, helping us to develop a culture of love, support and safety.”

For information about “Cherish the Arts: Toast and Roast Honoring Bill O’Dea” or to purchase tickets, visit secure.givelively.org/event/institute-of-music-for-children/toast-and-roast-honoring-bill-o-dea.

About the honorees

O’Dea has served eight full terms and holds key positions such as chairperson of the Public Resources Committee, member of the Taskforce on the Homeless, and liaison to the Workforce Investment Board and was previously a Jersey City councilperson. He is the executive director of the highly regarded Elizabeth Development Company and a talented author, having written plays, screenplays and the novel “The Legacy of Haguesville.”

Cryan was elected to the Senate in 2017 and served in the New Jersey General Assembly from 2001 to 2015. In his tenure as Union County sheriff, he has implemented important initiatives such as a gun buy-back program and has been actively involved in addressing issues like the opioid epidemic.

Mosley has made a lasting impact through her extensive involvement in youth development, education, and community service. She was a Newark public school teacher for 34 years and she has been actively engaged with her church, serving as a ruling elder and ordained deacon and teaching Sunday School. She has served on multiple boards, including the Elizabethport Presbyterian Center, Jefferson Park Preschool Center and is a long-time member of Siloam-Hope First and a trustee of Old Historic Trust.

Photos Courtesy of Jennifer North