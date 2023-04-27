Borough to host annual Arbor Day ceremony

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — On Friday, April 28, Roselle Park will be celebrating Arbor Day 2023 with its annual Arbor Day ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. at Roselle Park Middle School, 57 W. Grant Ave. Attendees of this event will take part in a tree planting ceremony in front of the school followed by the distribution of free seedlings. There will be a special performance by the student council, and an Arbor Day proclamation will be presented to the DPW superintendent.

This nationally-recognized holiday was started in Nebraska in 1872 by Julius Sterling Morton, a journalist and eventual U.S Secretary of Agriculture. Morton proposed the creation of a day meant to excite people about planting trees. On the first observation of the event, April 22, 1872, Nebraskans planted over one million trees.

“The borough’s Arbor Day ceremony is always a special event,” said Mayor Joseph Signorello III. “We can all recognize the benefits of learning about and celebrating trees which provide clean air and water, and protect healthy soil. But beyond that, Arbor Day is a great opportunity to come together as a community and collaborate with the goal of increasing environmental awareness here in Roselle Park. I encourage all residents to come and participate in this year’s celebration.”

The event is free to attend and open to all Roselle Park residents. For more information, call 908-245-0666.