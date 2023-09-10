Borough names September Small Business of the Month

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — The borough has chosen Garden State Athletics as its Small Business of the Month for September.

Garden State Athletics is a fitness and wellness facility owned by Justin Lasala and Evelin Gallegos, located in Roselle Park. The goal of Garden State Athletics is to assist individuals in finding a program that will help them achieve their personal fitness goals in consideration of their individual ability levels. The facility’s programs help its clients attain and maintain their peak physical status. Programs include cross training; childhood fitness, starting at age 6; a masters program, for seasoned members ages 50 and older; along with personal and team training offerings. All programs are designed to meet each participant’s skill and learning standard led by a staff of professional coaches.

“It is an honor to nominate Garden State Athletics as Roselle Park’s Small Business of the Month for September,” said Roselle Park Mayor Joseph Signorello III. “Over the past several years, Justin, Evelin and their team have partnered with the borough on many important health-related initiatives. We are proud to have them as a member of our local business community.”

Garden State Athletics is located at 310 West Westfield Ave., Roselle Park. For more information about hours of operation, class offerings and other programs, visit its website at thegardenstateathletics.com or call 732-677-6073.