Borough comes alive with Santa’s Parade of Lights

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — The anticipation was palpable as all the participants for Santa’s Parade of Lights lined up at the Roselle Park train station on Sunday, Dec. 18, an event quickly building a following in the community.

“This is the fourth annual Santa’s Parade of Lights,” said Rupen Shah, Casano Community Center director and public events coordinator, in an interview with Union County LocalSource on Monday, Dec. 19. “We took off from the Roselle Park train station at 7 p.m. The parade was led by Roselle Park police, followed by Jersey Jeep Flow.” Jersey Jeep Flow Inc. is a business located in Carteret. “They had 25 Jeeps decorated with holiday lighting.”

Hundreds of residents lined the borough’s streets as the parade made its way up and down the community to arrive at last at Michael Mauri Gazebo Park, where children and their parents awaited Santa’s arrival.

“We had the Roselle Park Fire Department with their apparatus,” Shah said. “Then we had a float for the mayor and council: Mayor Joseph Signorello III, Council President Joseph Petrosky, (Councilman) Joseph Signorello Jr., Councilman Jay Robaina, Councilwoman-elect Rosanna Lyons and Councilman-elect Khanjan Patel, and, of course, the star of the show, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“The parade went on the west side of the town first and then paused at Michael Mauri Gazebo Park, where Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted residents, wished them a merry Christmas, gave out candy and candy canes and then went around the east side of the town. Then the parade ended at the train station.”

Shah said he was happy to see so many people come out for this event, especially after the coronavirus pandemic had made the last two years a little less joyous.

“We had a lot of residents out in the street, enjoying the festivities,” he said. “Music was going on and people were dancing.

“There is a lot of excitement happening next year, too. Next year is going to be bigger and better.”

Photos Courtesy of Roselle Park