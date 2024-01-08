Book donations sought

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Looking for a place to donate your unwanted books? Father Paul Prevosto, pastor of Church of the Assumption in Roselle Park, has announced the addition of a book donation bin, located in the church parking lot at 113 Coolidge Place, near the corner of Westfield and Faitoute avenues.

All books must have an ISBN barcode on the cover. Hardcover, paperback and textbooks are all welcome — no encyclopedias, magazines or water-damaged books. Your donation raises funds for the parish. If you have questions or wish to purchase books, visit www.NewLegacyBooks.com.