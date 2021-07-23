Roselle Park council members bid farewell to borough historian, welcome successor

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — A resolution accepting the resignation of Patricia Butler as borough historian and appointing Gary Augustine in her stead was made at the Roselle Park Council meeting on Thursday, July 15.

Roselle Park Mayor Joseph Signorello III spoke about Butler’s contribution to the borough and Augustine’s potential. Signorello said he is confident in Augustine taking on this new role.

“Pat Butler — she was a gem. What a pity that she is stepping down,” Signorello said on Thursday, July 15. “I think Gary is going to be really great. I just want to say, from the bottom of my heart, Pat, thank you for your service. You did a great job. It’s going to be tough shoes to fill. Gary is a very capable historian and digs up some really interesting pictures of the borough of Roselle Park, and I’m sure he’s going to be good at his job.”

Fourth Ward Councilman Michael Connelly also spoke highly of Augustine.

“I’m really going to miss Pat,” Connolly said on Thursday, July 15. “She was really excited about taking that position, and she did an outstanding job. She had so many residents join this club, and she’ll be missed. But Gary is a trooper when it comes to the investigation of anything that has been in the past. He did a lot for the research and background for when our building was built. It was difficult, but he will do an exceptional job as the historian.”

Second Ward Councilman Joseph Petrosky called Augustine’s hire a good choice.

“I’ve been a liaison to the Historical Society, so I’ve been working with Pat since I got on council, and she did take her job very seriously,” Petrosky said July 15. “Anytime you had questions, she did research to find out and she came up with some good history that I know a lot of people didn’t know. She definitely will be missed. I think Gary is a good choice. He’s also very knowledgeable when it comes to the history of Roselle Park.”

Fifth Ward Councilman Jay Robaina thanked Butler and shared how she helped him seek much-needed information in his neighborhood one time.

“I just wanted to say thank you, Pat, for all of your service,” Robaina said on Thursday, July 15. “She’s helped me out actually do research around my neighborhood in the Fifth Ward, and it was quite fascinating. She was very diligent in obtaining the information. I just want to say thank you. I appreciate it and I wish her all the best.”