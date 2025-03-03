Roselle Park Public Schools educator nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year Award

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Ernest J. Finizio Elementary School primary teacher Dina Cashin has been nominated for National Life Group’s 2024-25 LifeChanger of the Year award. Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership.

Cashin was nominated by an anonymous member of the community for making an impact on students beyond academics. Known for creating a safe and nurturing environment, she inspires her students with engaging lessons and personalized support. Her classroom is a vibrant space where students feel loved, respected, and encouraged to grow socially and emotionally.

Cashin’s dedication extends beyond teaching – she ensures every child has the resources they need, often going above and beyond to help students from economically challenged homes. Her strong relationships with parents and fellow educators highlight her positive influence in the school community.

“Her enthusiasm, kindness, and commitment to her students make her a deserving candidate for LifeChanger of the Year,” said the nominator.