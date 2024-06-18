Roselle Park photographer receives national award

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Mario Cornejo, founder and lead fine art photographer at MC Productions Photography and Films Studio was honored with the Professional Photographers of America National Award for outstanding service to professional photography. The bronze and walnut plaque was recently presented to him by PPANJ at their annual convention on Sunday, April 21.

The National Award is offered by PPA to Community Networks on an annual basis. First made available in 1958, selections of the award are determined by the recipient’s peers, adding to its distinction and value.

PPA is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association, founded in 1868. It currently helps more than 34,000 pros elevate their craft and grow their business with resources, protection and education, all through PPA’s core guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and consumers.

Cornejo is a past president of the PPANJ and has earned several state and international awards including the prestigious Kodak Elite Award.

With more than two decades serving the photography industry and teaching across the world at international conventions, his latest achievement is the organization of the World Photographic Cup in South America for 2025.

Cornejo said, “I would like to thank God for showing me the light and my family who supported my career all these years.

“To my team at @MCProductionsNJ and all my fellow colleagues at PPANJ, to PPA for the continuous support through this journey and especially to my beautiful wife, who believes in my crazy dreams.

“It is an honor to serve the community of photographers.

“To all of you, friends, clients and everyone who allows me to do what I love, thank you!”