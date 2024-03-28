Roselle Park High School chooses March Student of the Month

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Student of the Month is a service project of the Rotary Club of Roselle-Roselle Park, funded in part by a grant from the Rotary Foundation. This community service project honors a senior from each of the high schools in Roselle and Roselle Park.

Each student receives a personalized plaque commemorating the occasion, a gift card and an opportunity to speak to the group outlining their service to school and community and their academic successes.

The Roselle Park High School Student of the Month for March is Caelyn Graham.

The Rotary Club of Roselle Park is a service organization which has served the twin boroughs of Roselle-Roselle Park since 1923 – 100 years.

Photo Courtesy of Ann Badillo