Roselle Park filmmaker selected for Garden State Film Festival

ASBURY PARK, NJ — New Jersey’s Premier Independent Film Festival is celebrating its 22nd anniversary from Thursday, March 21, through Sunday, March 24. The internationally recognized Garden State Film Festival celebrates the independent film genre by bringing a carefully curated and enriching selection of original works from locally produced filmmakers as well as from around the world.

“The upcoming 2024 Festival returns to experience 200 films from over 14 countries over four days in eight venues hosting parties, professional panels, events, special honors and more,” said Lauren Concar Sheehy, the festival’s executive director.

The Garden State Film Festival offers several categories for films and filmmakers of all kinds. Among the selection include feature length and short films, documentaries, comedies, children’s, thrillers, pilots, student films and “Home-Grown” films shot in New Jersey. The Garden State Film Festival has announced that the film “Theater Through the Eyes of Performers,” directed by Roselle Park resident Gabriela Villao, will screen at this year’s festival. Come out to cheer on our hometown heroes who have put so much time and talent into these productions.

“We are extremely proud to present ‘Theater Through the Eyes of Performers’ as a part of our 22nd annual Film Festival and to share this work with our global audience,” Sheehy said.

“Theater Through the Eyes of Performers” will screen on Saturday, March 23, at 9:15 a.m., at Berkeley Hotel, Kingsley Room, Asbury Park.

The film’s subject is: Discover the untold personal narratives behind the scenes of Roselle Park High School’s theater department, as individuals share their compelling unique statements and experiences, providing a captivating glimpse into the theater program that serves as a life changing stage. Through intimate interviews, actors and alumni unveil the profound impact of the program on their lives, showcasing the diverse narratives that connect under the spotlight of the theater community in Roselle Park.

Contact the filmmaker by email at [email protected].

The entire GSFF program of this year’s selections will be presented in multiple venues in the Asbury Park area, with special events and screenings each night. A full day of screenings will also be presented at The Cranford Theater in Cranford, on Saturday, March 23, starting at noon, with the last screening ending at 10:15 p.m. The film schedule indicates which films have subtitles available for universal-access for the hearing impaired.

Founder Diane Raver said, “The GSFF is action-packed and there is something for everyone! Come one, come all, it only happens once a year and we don’t want you to miss it.”

Asbury Park highlights include the famous red-carpet gala on Friday, March 22, at Asbury Lanes. This event includes a cash bar cocktail reception and light fare with industry professionals, red carpet photos and a film screening, starring Matthew Modine, John Cleese, Fiona Glascott, Derek Jacobi and Stuart Townsend in the feature drama “The Martini Shot” — a filmmaking reference to the last shot of a film shoot. Tickets to this event are limited and are available on the website www.gsff.org/tickets.

Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24, offer a schedule packed with films for every viewer, plus industry related workshops. All events are open to the public.

The Garden State Film Festival offers a variety of ticket packages starting at $18. For tickets and more information about this film and other programs, visit www.gsff.org.