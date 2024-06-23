Roselle Park Farmers Market opens on Wednesday, July 3

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Starting Wednesday, July 3, the Roselle Park Farmers Market will be open every Wednesday from 1 to 6 p.m. through October. Located at Michael J. Mauri “Gazebo” Park, this open-air market has been offering fresh produce to the community for more than 25 years.

Miladinov Farm in Monroe Township and Valley View Farms in Newton will be back to supply fresh Jersey produce at the market. Residents can choose from a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, sweet treats, and more each week. The market will also feature several vendors including: Unique Snacks of America, Petite Baguette, Made with Love crocheted items and a variety of food trucks. Of note, the market runs rain or shine.

“The borough is proud to be providing Jersey Fresh produce and products to the community for over 25 years,” said Market Manager Antonette Signorello. “Please come out and support these hard-working farmers and vendors. You have a choice to shop local and show some love in the heart of our downtown. Thank you to all vendors and patrons for the continued support. I hope to see you at the market this year!”

“The Roselle Park Farmers Market is a wonderful family-friendly tradition that I hope residents continue to enjoy,” said Mayor Joseph Signorello III. “It is a great way to shop local and enjoy farm-fresh Jersey produce.”

Roselle Park senior citizens can register for the Senior Citizens Farmers Market Program on a first-come, first-serve basis. This program offers assistance to low-income Union County senior citizens, age 60 or older, to be used toward the purchase of fresh New Jersey-grown produce at various farmers markets. For details about this program, and to register, contact Community Center Director Rupen Shah at 908-245-0666 or apply in person at the Casano Community Center, 314 Chestnut St/, Roselle Park. The Roselle Park Farmers Market also accepts WIC coupons.

For more information about the market or to become a market vendor, contact [email protected].