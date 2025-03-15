Roselle Park celebrates the legacy of women with History Month proclamation

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — In honor of the contributions of women throughout history, Mayor Joseph Signorello III formally proclaimed March as Women’s History Month during the mayor and council meeting on Thursday, March 6. Council President Rosanna Antonuccio-Lyons accepted the proclamation.

“I am honored to proclaim March as Women’s History Month in Roselle Park, recognizing the leadership and resilience of women who have shaped our history and future,” said Signorello. “Their strength and determination continues to inspire progress in our community and beyond.”

Antonuccio-Lyons made local history earlier this year when she became the borough’s first female council president of the 21st century. Her election marked a significant milestone in the borough’s long history of inclusivity.

“It is an honor to accept this proclamation recognizing the vital contributions of women throughout history,” said Rosanna Antonuccio-Lyons. “As we celebrate Women’s History Month, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering women and ensuring their voices continue to shape our community and our future.”

Roselle Park’s “Woman of the Year” will be announced at the next meeting of the Mayor and Council beginning on Thursday, March 20, at 7 p.m. All nominees will receive an invitation to be recognized.

Photo Courtesy of Nathaniel Pangaro