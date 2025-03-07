Roselle Park celebrates the legacy of Black Americans with History Month proclamation

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — To honor the contributions of Black Americans, Mayor Joseph Signorello III formally proclaimed February as Black History Month during the Mayor and Council meeting on Thursday, Feb. 20. Councilman Gregory Johnson, liaison to the Diversity and Inclusion Committee, Rodric Bowman and Rory Bowman all accepted the proclamation.

“Like in previous years, today, the council and I presented a Black History Month proclamation to honor the legacy of Black Americans,” said Signorello. “This historical month recognizes the triumphs and struggles of African Americans throughout history and I encourage everyone to honor this history with me.”

Dr. Bowman previously served on the Roselle Park Board of Education and Board of Health. His son Rory joined, showcasing the family’s cross-generational commitment to borough residents. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Bowman utilized his experience working with the Red Cross to assist Roselle Park’s public health education efforts that helped save lives.

“Our nation has a difficult history but, by recognizing the adversity and acknowledging the accomplishments of the Black community, we are righting the wrongs of the past,” said Johnson. “We hope Roselle Park residents observe February with a shared appreciation for the rich and dynamic heritage of African Americans.”

Photo Courtesy of Nathaniel Pangaro