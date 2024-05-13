Roselle Park awarded firefighter grant from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs has announced that the borough of Roselle Park will receive a $75,000 American Rescue Plan Firefighter grant, which will help to provide first responders with proper protective and cleaning equipment. This was the maximum amount awarded for the grant program.

The American Rescue Plan Firefighter annual grant program helps local and regional fire departments purchase protective items, cleaning equipment, oxygen equipment, personal protective equipment and virus protection equipment. These grants play an important role in ensuring that firefighters are adequately safeguarded from the demands of emergency fire calls and equipped with proper virus protection.

“This is a great win for Roselle Park. I’ve been a big advocate for utilizing our grant writers and glad they came through with a strong application, one that garnered the maximum award amount of $75,000 for life-saving turnout gear to ensure that our volunteer firefighters are protected against burn injuries and heat stress, while battling the harsh and unforgiving elements they face,” said Roselle Park 5th Ward Councilman Jay Robaina. “It’s always important to assist our local first responders and, as a member of the governing body, I am proud to support them with their requests for tools and resources to not only enhance their response, performance and effectiveness to benefit the residents they serve, but most importantly, to keep Roselle Park’s bravest as safe as can be, every time they respond to a call.”

“Securing funding for firefighting equipment is not just an investment in gear,” said Council president and liaison Joe Petrosky. “It’s an investment in the safety and well-being of our firefighters and communities. By providing the necessary resources, we empower our first responders to effectively combat fires and protect lives and property, ensuring a safer future for all.”

Councilmember-at-large Joseph Signorello Jr. added, “I am pleased to share that we have received these funds from the NJDCA. This grant underscores our dedication to supporting our firefighters and enhancing the borough’s emergency response capabilities. By securing this funding, we reaffirm our commitment to equipping our first responders with the necessary resources to effectively carry out their vital duties, further enhancing public safety and peace of mind for all.”

The NJDCA awarded $20 million to local and regional fire departments across New Jersey for 2024. This amount was double what was awarded in 2023. For a complete list of award recipients, visit https://www.nj.gov/dca/dlgs/programs/arpffg.shtml.