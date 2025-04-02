Roselle Park 2025 Woman of the Year is honored

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — The Roselle Park 2025 Woman of the Year was honored on Thursday, March 20. Mayor Joseph Signorello III and Council President Rosanna Antonuccio Lyons and council honored some special women of Roselle Park.

Lyons started Woman of the Year in 2023 to acknowledge and celebrate women in Roselle Park. ”Knowing more about each other and learning from each other makes a huge impact,” she said. “To be united is my focus and being able to work together to do good to our community is truly amazing.”

It was a beautiful moment to honor the nominees and the 2025 Woman of the Year, Tina Ricigliano Schwarz. She has been a resident of Roselle Park for many years. Schwarz is dedicated, selfless and an inspiration to all who know her. She is known for years of volunteerism in her community, at least 10 years as director of the recreation committee and a volunteer coach in the community. She is affectionately known as Miss Tina at her job as a teacher’s aide in the local preschool and has been involved in countless functions in the schools and community as a volunteer without wanting recognition. Even though her children aren’t in the local school system, because they have aged out, Schwarz continues to volunteer at functions and fundraising wherever she can. Most recently, she has joined the local American Legion women’s auxiliary in an effort to help that organization get back on its feet.

All of the nominees were honored: Laura Bundy, Karina Moscoso, Miriam Cespedes, Carmen Morales, Mariann Brenner, Maria Cunha, Luz Caraballo and Wendy Guelig-Gmiterek. Each of the women represent resilience, dedication, compassion and selflessness.

Photos Courtesy of Rosanna Lyons