Roselle native to receive 2024 Outstanding Young Alumni Award

ROSELLE, NJ — Northern Michigan University Alumni Relations has announced that Ryan McAllister, a Roselle native, is among two recipients of the school’s 2024 Outstanding Young Alumni Award.

McAllister is the biosafety program manager, biosafety officer and alternate responsible official at Rutgers University.

McAllister earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry in 2010 from NMU. He later earned a master’s degree in pharmacology and toxicology in 2014 and a doctorate in the same field in 2018, both from the University of Louisville.

An esteemed figure in biosafety, he leads a team of seven infectious disease professionals, overseeing biohazardous research in diverse laboratory and clinical settings.

Prior to joining Rutgers, McAllister had positions as assistant biosafety officer at Stanford University and at the University of Louisville.

In addition to his institutional roles, McAllister is a biosafety consultant for prominent organizations including Clinical Biosafety Services, Advarra, PP-L Biosafety and BioRisk Reduction. Beyond his professional achievements, McAllister continues his commitment to mentorship through his biosafety consulting company, BioRisk Reduction, where he oversees a team of 40 members and mentors 10-15 individuals in mutual programs and project development on a one-on-one basis.

McAllister will be recognized and celebrated in person during NMU Homecoming Sept. 20-21.