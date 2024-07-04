Roselle native meritoriously advanced while serving aboard USS Boxer

MILLINGTON, TENN. — Petty Officer 1st Class Katherine Chumbiray, a native of Roselle, was recently meritoriously promoted to the rank of petty officer first class while serving aboard the U.S. Navy warship, USS Boxer, operating out of San Diego, California.

“Checking aboard my first command, USS Boxer, as a fireman and walking off as a petty officer first class has been my greatest accomplishment in the Navy so far,” Chumbiray said. “It was definitely not easy and each challenge has molded me into the sailor and person I am today. To be able to represent the small machinery repairman rate is very rewarding. This advancement shows that our work has not gone unnoticed by my leadership and my peers. I am here for excellence and guidance for my junior sailors, both professionally and personally.”

Chumbiray was meritoriously advanced for all of the repair work they completed while serving aboard Boxer.

Chumbiray, a 2013 Abraham Clark High School graduate, joined the Navy five years ago.

Photo Courtesy of Megan Brown, Navy Office of Community Outreach