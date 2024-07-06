Roselle man sentenced for multiple drug charges

ROSELLE, NJ — On Friday, May 24, a Roselle man was sentenced to 15 years in state prison on multiple drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin/fentanyl, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Roselle Police Acting-Chief Helder Freire announced on Thursday, May 30.

Union County Superior Court Judge Candido Rodriguez Jr. sentenced James Smith, 49, to 10 years in state prison with a 39-month period of parole ineligibility for second-degree possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public park, concurrent to 15 years in state prison with a five-year period of parole ineligibility for second-degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. All remaining counts merged for sentencing purposes.

On Nov. 16, 2023, Smith was found guilty of two counts of third-degree possession of controlled dangerous substances, one count of second-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, one count of third-degree possession with intent to distribute, as well as two counts of second-degree possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public park, after a three-day trial before Rodriguez.

On May 19, 2021, members of the Union County Prosecutor’s Opioid Task Force, assisted by the Roselle Police Department Narcotics Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence located within the 200 block of Park Street in Roselle. As a result of the search, police recovered cocaine and heroin/fentanyl, as well as more than $11,000 cash and drug paraphernalia, including a scale with cocaine residue and yellow baggies, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutors Nicole Siano and Izabella Wozniak, who prosecuted the case.

Smith was arrested at the scene and was found to be in possession of an additional quantity of cocaine in yellow baggies, as well as more than $300 in cash.

“This sentence sends a strong message that we will not tolerate drug trafficking in our communities,” said Union County Prosecutor William Daniel. “Drug trafficking destroys lives and tears our communities apart. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to bring drug traffickers to justice.”