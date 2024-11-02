Roselle celebrates cultural diversity with vibrant community showcase

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — On Saturday, Oct. 19, residents of Roselle came together to celebrate the rich tapestry of cultures that make the community unique during a lively showcase of music, dance, and activities. Organized by the Roselle Mayor’s Office, Borough Council and Department of Recreation, the Roselle Multicultural Festival drew families and attendees of all ages, creating an energetic and unified atmosphere.

The festivities featured music spun by local DJs and hosts from La Radiante 88.3, setting the stage for an incredible lineup of performances. Attendees were treated to colorful and captivating dance displays from both Mexican and Portuguese dance groups, showcasing the community’s vibrant heritage.

Adding to the excitement, live music performances included the rhythmic sounds of a Caribbean Steel Pan Band, along with Salsa and South American performances. Chestnut Street was filled with music from Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, El Salvador, and Honduras. The diverse array of musical talents highlighted the cultural richness of Roselle and fostered a sense of unity among residents.

In addition to the performances, the event offered a variety of family-friendly activities, including face painting and bouncy houses, ensuring that there was something for everyone to enjoy. Guests also had the opportunity to indulge in a selection of cultural foods, further immersing themselves in the diverse culinary traditions represented within the community.

“We’re always thrilled to bring the community together to celebrate our rich cultural heritage,” said Roselle Mayor Donald Shaw. “The Multicultural Festival is not just about food and music, it’s a time for unity. It’s so important for us to continue showing appreciation of the diverse cultures that make Roselle unique.”

Photos Courtesy of Eugene Ward