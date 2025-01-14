Roselle Catholic High School to retire Naz Reid’s jersey number in special ceremony

ROSELLE, NJ — Roselle Catholic High School has announced a special halftime ceremony honoring one of its most illustrious alumni, Nazreon “Naz” Reid, by retiring his jersey number and celebrating his exceptional achievements both on and off the basketball court. The event will take place on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m., in the Lion’s Den at Roselle Catholic High School as the boys basketball team battles against Westfield High School.

Reid, a native of Asbury Park, has achieved remarkable success in his basketball career. Currently a standout player for the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA, Reid was recently named the 2024 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, solidifying his reputation as one of the league’s most impactful players. His journey from high school to professional stardom is a testament to his hard work, resilience and dedication.

During his time at Roselle Catholic, Reid was a dominant force, leading the Lions to two TOC championships, in both 2015 and 2018, and earning recognition as one of the top high school recruits in the nation. His towering presence, skillful play and leadership qualities were instrumental in building Roselle Catholic’s legacy as a basketball powerhouse.

After graduating from Roselle Catholic in 2018, Reid played college basketball for the Louisiana State University Tigers, where he continued to excel and was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team. He was then declared for the NBA Draft after his freshman season. Undrafted in 2019, Reid defied the odds by earning a spot on the Minnesota Timberwolves roster, quickly establishing himself as a key player.

“It is an incredible honor to welcome Naz Reid back to Roselle Catholic to celebrate his remarkable achievements,” said Tom Berrios, principal of Roselle Catholic High School. “Retiring his jersey is a reflection of the immense pride our school community has for Naz, not only for his athletic accomplishments but also for the positive impact he has made as a role model and leader.”

The jersey retirement ceremony will include remarks from Reid, his former coaches, teammates and current students, as well as a highlight reel showcasing his journey from Roselle Catholic to the NBA.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, but the event is open to the public. Alumni, students and fans are warmly invited to attend and celebrate Reid’s extraordinary career and lasting contributions to the Roselle Catholic legacy.

Photo Courtesy of Rhianna Jones