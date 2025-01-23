Roselle Board of Education selects leaders at annual reorganization meeting

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — Three incumbent members were welcomed back to the Roselle Board of Education at its annual reorganization meeting on Monday, Jan. 6.

Gisselle Bond, Yessica Chavez and France Cortez took the oath of office at the Abraham Clark High School auditorium for three-year terms. The three were elected in November.

These members join returning members Courtney Washington, Ieesha

Turnage, Angela Alvey-Wimbush, Cynthia Atkins, Leslie Ann Woody and Antigua Santos to complete the 2025 Board of Education.

Washington was nominated and unanimously re-elected as board president for a fifth consecutive year and Turnage was elected vice president for the third year in a row, both for one-year terms.

“I am honored and humbled to accept the responsibility of serving as your school board president for a fifth consecutive term,” Washington said. “I want to extend a warm congratulations to Gisselle Bond, Yessica Chavez and France Cortez on their re-election. Serving the Roselle community has been an immense privilege and I am deeply grateful for the continued trust and support you have placed in me.”

“Together, we have accomplished significant milestones and I am eager to continue building upon this foundation,” the school board president added. “I am committed to prioritizing student success, fostering a collaborative environment, and ensuring transparency and accountability in all our endeavors. I look forward to working closely with our dedicated staff, parents and community members to navigate the challenges ahead and create an even brighter future for our students.”

Re-elected board members were sworn in by Melissa Simmons, interim school business administrator/board secretary, surrounded by their families.

“Welcome back to returning members Gisselle Bond, Yessica Chavez, and France Cortez,” said Superintendent of Schools Nathan L. Fisher. “The administration values the collaborative partnership with the Board of Education and looks forward to continuing to work together to achieve our shared goals for our scholars.”

Photo Courtesy of Roselle Public Schools