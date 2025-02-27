Roselle Board of Education honors students, Educators of the Year and retirees

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — The Roselle Board of Education recognized the achievements of students and educators, as well as honored retiring staff members, at its meeting on Monday, Jan. 27.

The board recognized three students who achieved perfect scores on the 2024 New Jersey Student Learning Assessments-English Language Arts: Jasmine Cuffie, grade four, Harrison Elementary School; Brandon Ortiz, grade eight, Grace Wilday Junior High School; and Mellany Sorto, grade eight, Grace Wilday Junior High School.

Following the student recognition, Roselle educators from each school were honored as recipients of the governor’s Educator of the Year and Educational Service Professional of the Year awards. They include:

Educators of the Year

• Heather Peters – reading interventionist, Kindergarten Success Academy;

• Amanda Melchisky – fourth-grade teacher, Dr. Charles C. Polk Elementary School;

• Heidi Gaspar – fourth-grade teacher, Harrison Elementary School;

• Miguel Ruiz – fourth-grade teacher, Washington Elementary School;

• Richard Ziering – fifth- and sixth-grade teacher, Leonard V. Moore Middle School;

• Stefanie Lowe – seventh- and eighth-grade teacher, Grace Wilday Junior High School; and

• Daniel Santos – 10th-12th grade teacher, Abraham Clark High School.

Educational Service Professionals of the Year

• Karen Gavilanez – instructional paraprofessional, Kindergarten Success Academy;

• Rosanne DiMare – math coach, Dr. Charles C. Polk Elementary School;

• Khusboo Patel – math coach, Harrison Elementary School;

• Ann Oslin-Nwachukwu – school secretary, Washington Elementary School;

• Chezarae Harris – paraprofessional, Leonard V. Moore Middle School;

• Renee Belgrave-Joseph – paraprofessional, Grace Wilday Junior High School; and

• Sandra Joseph – paraprofessional, Abraham Clark High School.

“I am incredibly proud of the achievements of our students and the ongoing dedication of our very talented staff,” said Superintendent of Schools Nathan L. Fisher. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and commitment that happens every day in our classrooms and throughout our district.”

The board extended its gratitude and best wishes to Brenda Humes, school secretary at Abraham Clark High School, and Therese Wiley, paraprofessional at Leonard V. Moore Middle School, upon their retirements.

In addition, as part of the celebration, Harrison Elementary School was recognized for its designation as a 2025 Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School.

“It is an honor to celebrate the successes of our students and the invaluable contributions of our educators,” Board of Education President Courtney Washington said. “Recognizing and celebrating these accomplishments is crucial to fostering a positive and supportive learning environment for all.”

School officials also celebrated January as School Board Recognition Month by acknowledging the contributions of its members: Courtney Washington, Ieesha Turnage, Angela Alvey-Wimbush, Cynthia Atkins, Gisselle Bond, Yessica Chavez, France Cortez, Antigua Santos and Leslie Woody.

Photos Courtesy of Liv Meier