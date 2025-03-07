Roosevelt Student Government’s hosts successful Animal Shelter Drive

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — The Roosevelt Student Government recently organized a collection drive to support the Woodbridge Animal Shelter, gathering essential supplies for animals in need. Students took an active role in promoting the initiative by creating and sharing signs with their peers and staff. Their efforts paid off, as the drive was an overwhelming success.

Thanks to the generosity of the Roosevelt community, a variety of much-needed items including food, blankets, towels, litter and other essential supplies were donated and safely delivered to the shelter. The student government extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed to making a difference in the lives of these animals.

In addition to supporting the animal shelter, the students also launched a separate initiative to help the homeless. They created signs and a collection box to gather hats and other useful items to provide warmth and comfort to those in need. Through their dedication and compassion, the Roosevelt Student Government continues to make a meaningful impact on both the community and those in need.

Led by Trisha Grimes, the student government remains committed to service, demonstrating leadership through initiatives that benefit both people and animals alike.

Looking ahead, the Roosevelt Student Government is planning a bake sale in April to further support their ongoing initiatives. Proceeds from the fundraiser will help fund future donation drives and community service projects, allowing students to continue making a positive impact. More details will be shared as the event approaches and the student government encourages everyone to participate and support their efforts.

Article by Trisha Grimes

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Kurdyla