Roosevelt Elementary students get creative with ‘Disguise a Turkey’

RAHWAY, NJ — Roosevelt Elementary School recently celebrated creativity and imagination with a school-wide “Disguise a Turkey” activity, organized by Arielle Cardile. Students from prekindergarten to fifth grade were challenged to disguise their turkeys in the most creative way possible to save them from becoming Thanksgiving dinner.

The hallways of Roosevelt Elementary were transformed into a colorful and whimsical gallery as students’ unique creations were displayed. Classes participated in a gallery walk, admiring the variety of disguises, from superheroes to princesses, and everything in between.

To add to the fun, classes voted for their favorite turkeys in each grade. The winning turkeys received well-deserved prizes, recognizing their creativity and originality.

This engaging activity not only sparked students’ imaginations but also fostered a sense of community and school spirit. Roosevelt Elementary is proud to celebrate the creativity and talent of its students.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Kurdyla