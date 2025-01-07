Roosevelt Elementary School takes a magical journey on the Polar Express

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Roosevelt Elementary School recently transformed into a winter wonderland as students boarded the Polar Express for a whimsical holiday adventure. The festive event was filled with holiday cheer, creative activities and heartwarming moments.

The Polar Express journey began with a series of enchanting storytelling sessions, transporting students to different parts of the beloved tale. As they traveled through each room, students were immersed in the magic of the holiday season.

To add to the festivities, students engaged in creative crafts, unleashing their inner artists to create festive decorations for their homes and classrooms. The event also featured delicious hot cocoa to warm up from the winter chill.

The culmination of the Polar Express adventure was a special reading of the story by Leslie Septor, principal of Roosevelt Elementary School. Following the reading, Santa Claus himself made a surprise appearance, delighting students with his jolly presence. Children had the opportunity to take photos with Santa, enjoy sweet treats, and decorate train-shaped cookies.

The Polar Express event provided a joyful and memorable experience for all who participated. Roosevelt Elementary School is grateful for the opportunity to create such a magical holiday celebration for its students.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Kurdyla