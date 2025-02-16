Roosevelt Elementary School students dive deep into the world of electromagnetism

RAHWAY, NJ — Sixth-grade students at Roosevelt Elementary School recently took part in a virtual lab experience into the world of electromagnetism. Acting as electrical engineers, the students delved into the fascinating properties of electromagnets, exploring how various factors influence their strength and comparing them to their permanent counterparts.

During the lab, students actively participated in a series of engaging activities:

• Activity 1: Basic circuit exploration: Students experimented with a simple circuit, observing the interaction between a copper wire and paperclips, laying the groundwork for understanding the principles of electromagnetism.

• Activity 2: Coiled wire experiment: By coiling the copper wire, students witnessed the increased magnetic effect, gaining valuable insights into how the shape of the conductor impacts magnetic field strength.

• Activity 3: Core material investigation: Utilizing both nails and bolts as core materials, students compared the magnetic strength of their electromagnets, discovering the significant role of the core in enhancing magnetic field strength. They further investigated the impact of increasing the number of wire coils on magnetic strength.

• Activity 4: Data analysis and prediction: Students meticulously recorded their observations and graphed their results, analyzing the relationship between the number of coils and magnetic strength. They then used the graph to predict the number of paperclips that could be picked up with a higher number of coils, further honing their scientific inquiry skills.

Through their active experimentation and data analysis, the students successfully constructed functional electromagnets and observed their magnetic properties firsthand. A key finding was the direct correlation between the number of coils in the wire and the strength of the electromagnet. Furthermore, the students discovered the significant role of the core material, such as nails and bolts, in enhancing the magnetic field strength. This hands-on experience provided valuable insights into the distinction between temporary – electromagnets – and permanent magnets, solidifying their understanding of this fundamental scientific concept.

“This virtual lab provided our students with a hands-on and engaging learning experience,” said Amy Bradley, sixth-grade science and social studies teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School. “By actively experimenting and analyzing their results, they developed critical thinking and problem-solving skills while exploring the fascinating world of electromagnetism.”