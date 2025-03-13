Roosevelt Elementary School is excited for the reading challenge: ‘Read and Grow Wild’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway Public Schools’ elementary media specialists have announced the launch of an innovative and engaging reading challenge, “Read and Grow Wild,” designed to foster a lifelong love of reading among students. This 12-week challenge invites students to read 1,000 minutes between Wednesday, Jan. 22, and Friday, April 11, with the goal of cultivating positive attitudes toward reading and encouraging students to make it a daily habit.

Reading is a fundamental skill that paves the way for success in life. The elementary media specialists have developed this initiative to emphasize that “any reading is good reading.” By making reading a fun and rewarding experience, the school hopes to create a culture of enthusiastic readers.

The power of recreational reading

Recreational reading has numerous benefits that significantly impact elementary students’ cognitive, social, and emotional development. Consider these powerful statistics:

• Improved reading comprehension: Students who read for pleasure consistently demonstrate better reading comprehension skills;

• Enhanced vocabulary: Exposure to new words through reading greatly expands a child’s vocabulary;

• Stronger writing skills: Regular reading helps develop better sentence structure, grammar, and overall writing fluency;

• Increased empathy: Reading about diverse characters and situations fosters understanding and compassion;

• Improved focus and concentration: The habit of reading regularly strengthens focus and attention;

• Better academic performance: Students who read often excel in school across multiple subjects;

• Reduced stress: Reading provides a relaxing escape that can reduce stress and anxiety; and

• Lifelong love of learning: Early exposure to the joys of reading lays the foundation for a passion for learning that lasts a lifetime.

Changing the culture of reading

This challenge aims to shift perceptions about reading by encouraging students to read for fun and rewarding their efforts. By embracing the philosophy that “any reading is good reading,” Rahway hopes to make reading an enjoyable and habitual activity for every student.

Challenge details

• Duration: Wednesday, Jan. 22, to Friday, April 11;

• Challenge logs due: Thursday, April 17; and

• Winner announcement: After spring break.

To kick off this exciting initiative, a vibrant parade filled the school with energy and enthusiasm. Leading the celebration were: Superintendent Aleya Shoieb, librarian/media specialist Susan Krivenko, Principal Leslie Septor, Vice Principal Maria Hennessy, Director of Curriculum and Instruction Tiffany Beer, Supervisor of K-6 ELA/Social Studies, library/media specialist Stephanie Holobinko and Supervisor of K-6 Math and Science Anjanette Highsmith.

Adding to the excitement, the Rahway Academy Marching Band filled the hallways with upbeat music, energizing students and teachers alike.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Kurdyla