Roosevelt Elementary School celebrates perfect attendance

RAHWAY, NJ — Roosevelt Elementary School announced that 167 students achieved perfect attendance during the first marking period of the current school year. This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to the students’ dedication to their education and their commitment to attending school every day.

To honor this achievement, each student received a personalized certificate and a small token of appreciation, including pencils and bear paws. This recognition serves as a symbol of the school’s commitment to rewarding and encouraging positive behavior and academic excellence.

“We are incredibly proud of our students for their outstanding achievement,” said Maria Hennessy, vice principal of Roosevelt Elementary School.

“Perfect attendance is a significant milestone and we believe it sets the stage for future success. We commend our students for their hard work and dedication,” said Leslie Septor, principal of Roosevelt Elementary School.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Kurdyla