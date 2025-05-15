Roosevelt Elementary School celebrates Autism Acceptance Month

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Roosevelt Elementary School joined the nationwide celebration of Autism Acceptance Month throughout April with a series of thoughtful and inclusive activities designed to foster understanding, kindness, and support for students with autism and their families.

Leading these efforts was teacher Nicole McFadden, who coordinated a variety of impactful initiatives that brought the school community together. Through her leadership, Roosevelt Elementary embraced the theme of “Wearing Red Instead,” encouraging students and staff to wear red in place of the traditional blue to emphasize acceptance over awareness.

McFadden also created and distributed a resource list full of engaging, age-appropriate activities that teachers could incorporate into their classrooms. These activities focused on celebrating neurodiversity, promoting empathy and helping students better understand autism in a meaningful and respectful way.

For the fourth year in row, McFadden organized a schoolwide T-shirt fundraiser to support autism acceptance. The custom-designed shirts were worn by staff every Friday in April, providing a visible show of support and unity throughout the month. The money raised is used to help fund the self-contained classes’ field trips.

Roosevelt Elementary School remains committed to fostering a community where every student feels seen, heard, and valued. Autism Acceptance Month was a powerful reminder of the importance of empathy and inclusion – values that are at the heart of the school’s mission year-round.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Kurdyla