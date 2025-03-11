Roosevelt Elementary celebrates student talent at first Music and Movement Performance

RAHWAY, NJ — On Tuesday, Jan. 14, Roosevelt Elementary School celebrated its students’ musicianship with the first Music and Movement Performance led by music teacher Robyn Baker. This performance allowed students to showcase their creativity and passion for music and dance.

Baker worked in collaboration with their teachers to plan this event: Michelle Biddulph, Ashley Booth, Mrs. DeNigris, Kristen Harbachuk, Christa Kukan, Nicole McFadden, Samantha Rainaud and Sara Santo-Pietro. In preparation for the performance, these students practiced mindful movement by dancing with ribbons and scarves, instrument use and learned the words and melodies to various winter-themed songs. The teachers and supporting staff worked with their students to make various crafts for their performance including reindeer headbands, hot chocolate mugs, snow globes and more.

On the day of the concert students showcased their talents through energetic dances with scarves and ribbons, jingle bells, and beautiful vocal performances, captivating the hearts of everyone in attendance. The performance was a testament to the dedication and hard work of Ms. Baker, the classroom teachers, paraprofessionals and their students. The families of these students and the Roosevelt Elementary School community as a whole took great pride in the talent and success of their students.

Written by Robyn Baker

Photo Courtesy of Colleen Kurdyla