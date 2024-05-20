Rhythm and Blues by the Brook returns to Cedar Brook Park in June

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Parks and Recreation invite all residents to kick off the summer season with Rhythm and Blues by the Brook, an afternoon full of musical performances and activities at Cedar Brook Park in Plainfield on Saturday, June 1, from noon to 6 p.m.

“Our Rhythm and Blues Concert sets the stage for the start to our summer season here in Union County,” said Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “It’s just the beginning of a fantastic lineup of free shows, movies and entertainment for families to enjoy. I encourage all of you to come out and join us for a fun-filled family experience and I look forward to seeing you all there.”

Rhythm and Blues by the Brook 2024 will be headlined by musical sensation The 5th Dimension. Originally known as the Versatiles when they formed in 1965, this Grammy-winning, five-part vocal R&B group has withstood the test of time – racking up 22 top 40 hits, five No. 1 songs and more than 25 million in sales in almost 60 years in the music industry. Guests can look forward to performances of iconic hits “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” “Up, Up and Away” and “Last Night I Didn’t Get to Sleep At All” to be in the afternoon’s playlist.

Vocalists The Company Men will also perform, delivering a sound that combines artists from Sam Cooke to The Weeknd into a soulful blend. R&B groups Trusol and Freakwincey will also share the stage. DJ Bookem will serve as master of ceremonies.

During the event, guests can visit the food and vendor marketplace and enjoy their favorite summer treats and refreshments.

Additionally, the Car and Motorcycle Spectacular presented by G-Wiz Auto Entertainment will return again this year.

Children can look forward to an exciting afternoon packed with activities. From 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., they can tackle our challenge course and bounce around in inflatable attractions in our Kids Zone.

Additionally, sponsored by the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. – Eta Omicron Zeta Chapter of Plainfield, the Health and Wellness Fair makes its comeback to the Rhythm and Blues Concert this year. Join them from noon to 4 p.m. for a range of health-focused activities and resources.

For schedule details and updates on this event, visit ucnj.org/randb. For more information about all activities in Union County Parks, visit the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation online at ucnj.org/parks or call 908-527-4900 or email [email protected].