Rhonda Denet presents Ladies of Motown at Vauxhall Branch Library

UNION, NJ — Rhonda Denet brought the musical magic of Motown to Vauxhall Branch Library recently. She also told a history lesson about the Motown label, focusing on the ladies who made it all happen. She told the audience these ladies were “the ones who put the Motown label on the map.”

Denet’s angelic voice and dynamic charisma kept the audience entertained for a full hour as she sang hit after hit. Opening the show, she performed “Please Mr. Postman,” by The Marvelettes, who were active on the Motown label from 1960 to 1970.

Next was “My Guy,” a 1964 hit single by Mary Wells, written and produced by Smokey Robinson, of The Miracles. It became a No. 1 single.

“Dancing in the Street,” originally performed by Martha and the Vandellas, was a huge hit in the summer of ’64. “Some thought it was a call to march in the streets,” said Denet, explaining that a lot was going on at the time.

She performed “Every Little Bit Hurts,” a 1964 hit single by soul singer Brenda Holloway. And then on to The Supremes, who had 13 No. 1 hits, with 12 of them being about heartache.

Denet said, “I like to bring joy wherever I go. These are happy heartbreak songs. I can do that.” The Supremes were on the Motown label from 1961 to 1977, and they got started as The Primettes.

“They enjoyed singing together, but didn’t have a hit,” said Denet.

Motown’s main songwriting and production team, Holland-Dozier-Holland gave them their hit, “Where Did Our Love Go,” which reached No. 1 in the US charts. The same team wrote “You Can’t Hurry Love,” which Denet performed.

Also written by Holland-Dozier-Holland was “Take Me in Your Arms,” recorded first by Kim Weston in 1965, which Denet performed. It was later recorded by the Isley Brothers in 1968, Blood, Sweat & Tears in 1971, Jermaine Jackson in 1972 and the Doobie Brothers in 1975.

Next was the 1967 hit single recorded by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” The song was written by Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpon.

“It was magic,” said Denet.

Gladys Knight & the Pips were a group of cousins active on the Motown label from 1966 to 1973. They had several No. 1s and Denet chose to sing, “Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye),” originally released in December 1972.

The show concluded with Denet delivering a powerful performance of “Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand),” by Diana Ross, which peaked at No. 7 on Billboard’s R&B Singles Chart in 1970.

Denet is based in Newark and makes a full-time living doing what she loves as a jazz/soul vocalist, songwriter and bandleader.

To learn more about Denet, visit: https://rhondadenetmusic.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta