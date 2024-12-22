Rev. Jé Hooper named assistant minister at Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation

SUMMIT, NJ — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Summit has announced the appointment of the Rev. Jé Exodus Hooper as assistant minister. Hooper comes to Summit from Minneapolis, Minnesota, having served the First Unitarian Society of Minneapolis for the past five years, along with the Ethical Culture movement for the past 10. Hooper’s academic degrees include a doctorate in interdisciplinary arts and a master’s degree in theology at Union Theological Seminary. Hooper has produced two experimental films bridging the connection of Humanism and indigenous wisdoms as a way to decolonize humanist thought.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rev. Jé into our communities – both the Beacon community and the larger communities of Summit and New Jersey,” said the Rev. Robin Tanner of Beacon’s Lead Ministry Team. “We see Rev. Jé’s inspired, igniting and ultimately life-affirming approach to ministry as a channel for healing and transformation. It is also a historic moment for the congregation as Rev. Jé will be Beacon’s first black minister, as well as a minister who is nonbinary.”

“Religious organizations give us beautiful words and deep intellectual challenges,” Hooper said, “but are they also reaching people who are moved more by music than by words? Are they committed to building meaningful connections with everyone, including those on the margins of the margins? I am called to grow with spiritual communities who want to answer ‘Yes!’ to questions like those. I’m gratified that Beacon is one of those communities and that it has welcomed me as a beloved stranger.”

In recognition of World AIDS Day 2024, Hooper – a 16-year HIV survivor, offered a sermon titled “The Fight For Our Lives: Destigmatizing HIV.” Hooper will also lead a service on the solstice evening at 5 p.m. Beacon is a Unitarian Universalist congregation. Unitarian Universalism is a progressive religion gathered around seven values: equity, justice, interdependence, generosity, transformation, pluralism and love. In addition to Christmas Eve, Beacon also recognizes and celebrates the winter solstice, Kwanzaa and Hannakah. Members range from atheists and humanists to Buddhists, Christians, and earth-based spiritualists.

“For all of us, especially now,” Hoper said, “our job is to strengthen human interconnectedness and renew hope in and for one another. In its simplest form, that is my ministry.”