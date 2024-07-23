Residents work to stop gun violence

CRANFORD, NJ — Mayor Brian Andrews, pictured, and the Township Committee, Deputy Mayor Terrence Curran and Commissioners Kathleen Miller Prunty, Paul A. Gallo and Gina Black, proclaim National Gun Violence Awareness Day at its official meeting on Tuesday, May 21, to honor and remember all victims and survivors of gun violence and to declare that we as a country must do more to reduce gun violence.

Every day, more than 120 Americans are killed by gun violence, along with more than 200 who are shot and wounded, and on average there are nearly 18,000 gun homicides every year.

Photo Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz