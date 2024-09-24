Residents alerted to beware of high fee passport services

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Residents are urged to be cautious of private companies advertising expedited passport services that charge excessively high fees. These companies often promise quicker processing times but may add unnecessary costs without delivering the faster service they claim.

“These services can charge hundreds of dollars, claiming to save you time and a trip to the passport office,” said Union County clerk Joanne Rajoppi. “In one recent case, a company charged a resident $240, only to send her to our office to pay the standard processing fees on top of what she had already paid. Don’t be misled – there is no faster way to obtain a passport.”

Rajoppi assured residents that her office is available for appointments six days a week, day and night, with no extra fees beyond those mandated by the U.S. State Department. “For a nominal increased fee, you can expedite your passport and receive it within two to three weeks. Normal processing times are six to eight weeks,” she said.

She also advised residents planning to travel in December or January to check their passport expiration dates, as many countries require that a passport be valid for at least six months before entering. “If your passport is close to expiring, it’s important to renew it now to avoid any travel disruptions,” she added.

The Office of the County Clerk passport staff are experienced passport agents who can answer any questions you might have and assist you with applying or renewing a passport. The County Clerk’s Main Office is located in the Union County Courthouse, 2 Broad St., Elizabeth, and the annex office is located in the Colleen Fraser Building, at the Union County Complex, 300 North Ave. East, Westfield.

Residents can make an appointment online for passport services at the Elizabeth or Westfield offices, with options available for daytime, evening and Saturday hours. Both offices offer passport photo services for a fee of $10. In-person appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, visit www.ucnj.org/county-clerk/passport-services and click “Make an Appointment Online.”

For the latest updates on passport wait times at the State Department and for additional details about renewing or obtaining a U.S. passport, visit travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports.

For details on Union County passport services, visit ucnj.org/county-clerk/passport-services or call 908-527-4966. To learn more about all services offered by the Union County Clerk’s Office, call 908-527-4787 or visit www.ucnj.org/county-clerk.