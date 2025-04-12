Resident is Outstanding Citizen and Outstanding Firefighter of the Year

GARWOOD, NJ — In 2018, Pat DiFabio was presented with the prestigious Unity Special Achievement Award. He was recognized for a lifetime of making a difference with a big heart and a big smile.

The longtime Garwood resident continues to make a difference at the age of 96. Though retired, he is still working with the town on the Mayor’s Advisory Board and on the Historic Committee.

“I had an exciting life,” he said, as he reminisced about his years in Garwood.

DiFabio grew up in Westfield, moving to Garwood when he was 7 years old, and then spending the rest of his life in town. He joined the Garwood Fire Department in 1951 at the age of 23 as a volunteer. He said, “I had to give something to my country. I met with all the old timers. We didn’t have the stuff we have now. We had rubber raincoats and a helmet. We used to rescue cats up in the trees. That was funny. All the fun we used to have … parades.”

There were also tragedies, such as house fires – both big and minor.

By 1995, he had become a Garwood Fire Department police officer. “They nominated me,” he said. “It was interesting. We had a lot of meetings we used to go to. We helped other towns, too, when they needed more fire trucks.”

In 2011, DiFabio was honored by the Garwood Fire Department for 60 years of active service. That same year, he was honored by the Knights of Columbus as the Outstanding Firefighter of the Year; and the borough of Garwood for 60 years of service. He was also honored by the Board of Education of Garwood as Outstanding Citizen.

DiFabio was also a musician who has played for New York City Mayor Ed Koch and performed at Rockefeller Center. When he’d perform, he’d be wearing a tuxedo. Sometimes, he’d have to run to a fire while wearing a tuxedo. “I thought that was my funniest,” he said.

He encourages young me to get involved as a firefighter, because Garwood needs firefighters and there are not many who want to do it. He said, “If you’re really serious, you’re gonna get some hard knocks, but you’ll be rewarded for your help or your town. It’s exciting. We had a lot of training.”

In addition to being a volunteer firefighter, DiFabio’s fulltime job was at Thatcher’s Furnace Company in Garwood. He also volunteered with Runnells Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Berkeley Heights. He said, “It was a rewarding job. I love people.”

He’s also been with the First Aid Squad for five years.

DiFabio has been married to his wife, Anita, for 73 years. He said, “I love her so much. I call her ‘Biscuits’ for short. My lovely wife kept me going. She’s a wonderful person,” He also has three children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. “They’re lovable,” he said. “I love the kids.”

Photo by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta