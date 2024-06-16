Renowned watercolor artist showcases paintings at Trailside through June 23

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites art enthusiasts, wildlife lovers and nature admirers to visit the art exhibition titled “A Glimpse into the World of Wildlife in Watercolors,” featuring the renowned artist James Fiorentino. His artwork will be showcased at the Trailside Nature & Science Center, located in the Watchung Reservation, 452 New Providence Road, Mountainside, through Sunday, June 23.

“James Fiorentino has an extraordinary talent for capturing the beauty and emotions of nature’s creatures through his incredible artwork,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “I invite all art enthusiasts to visit the exhibit at Trailside before June 23. Come and experience the breathtaking beauty of these wildlife watercolor pieces firsthand. You may discover a piece that can bring vibrancy to any living space or find a special gift for a fellow art lover.”

Aside from special programs and events, Trailside welcomes all visitors free of charge every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for Mondays and major holidays. Attendees for the exhibit must be age 18 or older.

Born in 1977, Fiorentino is an American artist currently residing in Hunterdon County. He is a master in watercolor and his artwork has received international recognition. Fiorentino’s professional career began during high school and he became the youngest artist ever featured in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum for his portrait of Reggie Jackson. In 1998, he became the youngest artist to be inducted into the prestigious New York Society of Illustrators, alongside renowned artists such as Norman Rockwell and Andrew Wyeth.

His works, which include landscapes, portraits, seascapes, still lifes and animals, have been showcased in museums, galleries and private collections around the world. His story has been featured on national television and in magazines, books and newspapers. His evocative artwork inspires viewers with its lifelike depictions of rare wildlife in their natural habitats. His paintings truly bring wildlife to life on paper and help educate and engage viewers about the drastic declines that many of these species have faced. James’ work has won numerous awards and can be seen in books, magazines and trading cards. He is also a trustee of the Raptor Trust of New Jersey and the D&R Greenway Land Trust.

For more information about upcoming programs and events at Trailside, visit http://www.ucnj.org/trailside or call 908-789-3670. For quick links to all Union County environmental programs and activities, visit the Green Connection at http://www.ucnj.org/green-connection. For more information about activities and programs of the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation visit online at http://www.ucnj.org/parks, email [email protected], or call 908-527-4900.