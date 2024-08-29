Relay for Life raises more than $3,500

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — On Saturday, June 8, the Union County Police PBA 73 participated in the American Cancer Society’s annual Relay for Life fundraiser. The Relay for Life is an annual event held at Rahway River Park. The PBA 73 formed a team and collected more than $3,500 in donations for the American Cancer Society.

The PBA 73’s team was named “PBA 73 Kevin Keating Strong,” in honor of retired Lt. Kevin Keating, who bravely battled cancer for years but sadly succumbed to the deadly disease in December 2022. This year’s Relay for Life was enormously successful: 37 teams collectively raised more than $74,000.

The PBA 73 thanks Jack Schulz, Pete Zimbardo and all of the Union County Parks staff that helped to make the event a huge success. A very special thanks to Renee Sarnicki, who does a spectacular job organizing the entire event to honor and remember everyone that we lost due to cancer, those who survived cancer and the families affected by cancer.

Photos Courtesy of Kenneth Dalrymple