Registration to begin for Cranford’s spring recreation programs

CRANFORD, NJ – Cranford’s Recreation and Parks Department has announced the opening of registration on Thursday, March 6, for its 2025 spring recreation programs. Offering a variety of activities for all ages and skill levels, this season’s lineup includes youth and adult sports, fitness classes, arts and crafts, and engaging programs for all ages – preschool to seniors.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the community back for another season of fun and engaging programs,” said Steve Robertazzi, director of the Recreation and Parks Department. “Spring is the perfect time to get active, try something new and connect with others, and our programs are designed to offer something for everyone.”

Early registration is encouraged, as spots are limited. Participants can browse program offerings at www.cranfordrecreation.org or in person at the Cranford Community Center, located at 220 Walnut Ave.

Highlights of the Spring 2025 lineup include, but not limited to:

Youth and Adult Sports: Golf, volleyball, basketball, and pickleball leagues and clinics.

Fitness and Wellness: Yoga, pilates, martial arts.

Creative Arts: Portrait drawing, nail design and dance workshops for all skill levels.

STEM and STEAM classes: science, technology, engineering and art-based science classes for youth.

Spring Break Camps: For ages kindergarten through fifth grade; and basketball camp for kindergarten to age 13.

Visit www.cranfordrecreation.org to see the full brochure. Follow Cranford Recreation and Parks Department on Facebook and Instagram for updates and more information. For more information, email [email protected] or call 908-709-7283.

Photos Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz