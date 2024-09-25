Regional Communications Center is first in state to receive designation

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the Union County Regional Communications Center has been awarded the prestigious APCO International’s Agency Training Program Certification, a Project 33 Initiative. Union County is not only the first center in the state to receive this distinguished designation but also the only agency in the county to achieve this honor.

“Receiving this certification is a significant milestone for Union County and reflects our ongoing commitment to providing top-tier public safety services,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “I am incredibly proud of our team’s dedication and the exceptional quality of our training program.”

This certification confirms that their training curriculum meets the APCO ANS 3.103.2-2015 standards for Minimum Training Standards for Public Safety Telecommunicators. The certification is valid for three years and will require recertification on a three-year cycle. This certification highlights Union County Public Safety’s commitment to excellence in public safety communications and positions the center as a leader in the industry. The re-accreditation recognizes the superior quality of their training program and reaffirms their dedication to maintaining the highest standards in emergency communications.

“Achieving this certification as the first center in the state is a remarkable accomplishment for Union County,” said county Manager Ed Oatman. “It highlights the exceptional work and dedication of our training officers and the leadership of our Public Safety team, particularly Gareth Williams and Jim Harris. Their efforts have set a new benchmark for excellence in public safety communications and firmly position us as a leader in the field. We are honored to be recognized on a national level.”

The Union County Regional Communications Center will be honored during the Food for Thought Luncheon at APCO’s 91st Annual Conference & Expo, taking place in Baltimore from July 27 to 30, 2025.