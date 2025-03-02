Rare map is donated to the Union Township Historical Society

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — The story begins with a recent and not-so-heated argument between two former Union High School classmates discussing the exact location of a fabled but long-forgotten local landmark known as the Union Speedway. One insisted that, almost a century ago, the legendary racetrack was situated along Springfield Road on the southwestern corner of Union. The other was quite certain that the bygone speedway was just off of Springfield Avenue near Millburn. The question was simple: Was it actually on Springfield Avenue or Springfield Road?

Enter Mike Martin, another UHS classmate and mutual friend of the debating duo, with physical proof providing the definitive answer that they were both in search of. He had a weathered old map.

Back in 2000, Martin and his wife, Amy, purchased a lovely home on Yorktown Road in the Putnam Manor section of Union. As Martin recalled, “The previous owner of our home was also the original owner; a contractor who had built many of the old Putnam Manor homes back in the 1940s. It was quaint and inviting, but the entire interior was like a time capsule back to that decade.”

On moving in, Martin discovered an old township map hanging on the wall in a furnished attic space and decided to keep it out of curiosity and for safekeeping.

The map was drafted in 1941 by Grassmann & Kreh, a firm of civil engineers and surveyors based in Union and nearby Elizabeth and approved by Henry Kreh Jr., Union’s official township engineer at the time. For a global perspective of what was going in our nation that year, the third presidential term of Franklin D. Roosevelt would begin in late-January, “Citizen Kane” and “The Maltese Falcon” were premiering in movie theaters, the unstoppable New York Yankees crushed the Brooklyn Dodgers in World Series action and America would be pulled into World War II after Japan’s December sneak attacks on Pearl Harbor.

Locally, beloved Union Mayor F. Edward Biertuempfel was still in the infancy of his stunning 34 years of service to the township that would ultimately end with his death in 1973. It’s an era that many older, lifelong Union residents still recall fondly as the township’s golden age. The map captures a town at the crossroads that would soon transition from its idyllic farming past into a more developed commercial and residential blend. Greater observation of the map reveals various structures and areas that would soon disappear and give way to the unyielding juggernaut of mid-20th century progress. One of the most obvious signs of change was the fresh inclusion of the then new east-to-west thoroughfare Route 29, better known to modern-day motorists as the bustling Route 22.

On solving the mystery of his bickering buddies – the speedway was, in fact, located at the intersection of Springfield Road and Milltown Road – Martin decided it was finally time to part ways with his paper treasure.

“The map has been sitting on a shelf in our basement for decades and should be enjoyed by others now,” Martin said. A quick phone call was made and the map is on its way over to the township’s Historical Society next week.

Union Township Historical Society Vice President David Arminio was thrilled to hear of the map’s existence and is grateful for the Martin family’s generosity.

“I am going to have this unique piece of Union history professionally framed immediately so it can make its public debut at our upcoming party,” said Arminio.

The union branch of the BCB Bank, located in the heart of Union, will be partnering with the historical society to host a “Wine & Cheese Meet & Greet” photo gallery-style exhibit on Wednesday, March 19, commencing at 5:30 p.m. It’s an ideal way to join with many like-minded history buffs and to reminisce about the past, present and future of the township.

For additional information, to become a member or to donate an historical Union-themed artifact of your own, go to www.unionnjhistory.com.

Photos Courtesy of David VanDeventer