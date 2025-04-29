Rahway’s 22nd ‘A Taste of Spring’ is a sold-out celebration

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Downtown Rahway was the place to ring in spring!

With more than 40 eateries and drink vendors participating, the event sold out within 10 days. Hosted by the Rahway Special Improvement District, the community had an unforgettable evening of live music, culture and amazing food and beverages.

Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. said, “‘Taste of Spring’ is more than just an evening of food; it’s a showcase of who we are. Our city is built on diversity, creativity and connection, and this event brings all of that to the table. I’m incredibly proud of everyone who made it happen, especially our SID, Rec Center team, Department of Public Works, Health Department, Rahway Police Department, Fire Department, EMS and the judges who dedicated their time to supporting our community.”

A panel of judges selected winners for eight stand-out categories.

QUILLA by Sabor Peruano was the grand winner of the evening. Their fine Peruvian cuisine scored them three awards: 1. Best Appetizer for their mussels and octopus; 2. Best Entrée for their Lomo Saltado, which is sauteed beef with sliced tomatoes, onions and soy sauce served on top of hand cut potatoes with white rice; and 3. Best of Taste for their mussels.

Luis Fonseca and his sister, Johanny Fonseca, run the business together. Luis said, “We are happy. We try to be really professional as a Peruvian restaurant. We try to give to the people. We worked so much for that.”

Wet Ticket Brewing’s Watermelon Wheat won for Best Craft Beer.

Cholao El P’Tas’ Maralulazo – shaved ice, passion fruit, lulo and condensed milk – won for the Best Drink category.

Latin Fuego’s mini arepas won for Best Handheld Food Item.

Pinhos Bakery & Deli’s St. Joseph’s Pastry with Cannoli Cream won for the Best Sweet Treat/Dessert. They are located in Roselle.

Hugo’s Restaurant won for Best Display.

This year’s judges were Susan Martino, a Rahway High School teacher who runs the culinary program; Leon Bunion, a Rahway High School teacher who runs the Jobs for American Graduates programs; Gary Gonzalez, a Rahway High School Graduate and Chopped champion; Jen Adona of Jersey Girl Travels; Lily Terhune of The Saturday Local; Sarah of Exclusively New Jersey; Taylor Haines of Eating with Tayyy; Gabriella Rosenbaum-Zampella of The Central Gab; Patty and Denny Gyurisin of NJ Beer Partners; Heidi Rosal, president of Rahway Chamber of Commerce; and Tom Bayonne, Rahway Chamber of Commerce board member.

Photos Courtesy of Rahway Communications Department