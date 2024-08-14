Rahway students showcase artistic talents

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Melao Cafe and Creamery in Rahway has partnered with Rahway Public School’s Grover Cleveland Elementary School for a creative collaboration that showcases student artwork.

Grover Cleveland students designed custom sleeves for Melao cups, adding a touch of artistic flair for customers at the shop, located at 1425 Irving St.

The project stemmed from a conversation between Grover Cleveland’s art teacher Tatiana Prutzman, Board of Education members Joe Toma and Shanna Raysick and Superintendent of Schools Aleya Shoieb, during the school’s Black History Month Celebration.

“We were discussing ways to strengthen connections between our schools and local businesses,” said Toma. “This project is a fantastic example of how collaboration can lead to something fun and beneficial for the entire community.”

Raysick echoed Mr. Toma’s sentiment.

“It’s a true joy to see our students’ artwork displayed for the community to appreciate,” Raysick said.

Inspired by a similar project that Prutzman had seen in another district, Shoieb and Toma reached out to Melao to gauge their interest. Co-owners Christian Restrepo and Kevin Castor were enthusiastic about the idea.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Grover Cleveland and Ms. Prutzman to showcase student artwork,” said Restrepo. “We believe in supporting the arts and are proud to feature the creative talents of Rahway’s youth on our coffee sleeves.”

Prutzman provided the students with creative freedom for their designs, suggesting summer or food themes for those who needed inspiration. Students used sharpies to create their designs, ensuring a consistent medium.

Grover Cleveland Vice Principal Kyle McCormick praised the project.

“This was a wonderful experience for our students,” McCormick said. “They were incredibly focused on perfecting their designs and we are grateful to Melao for providing them with this platform. We look forward to partnering with Melao again in the future and hope to expand these types of collaborations with other businesses in Rahway.”

Photo Courtesy of Rahway Public Schools