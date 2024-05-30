Rahway requests resident insights in arts audience survey

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway is conducting a survey to better understand audience interest in arts and cultural events. The brief survey has fewer than 20 questions and audience participation is greatly appreciated.

The feedback solicited from the survey will enable the city to plan future events with a better understanding of what audiences exist within Rahway, what diverse interests exist in these audiences and what barriers currently stand in the way of full participation.

“Responses to this audience survey will help us understand interest in visual art, music, dance, theater and film. It’s a way for the community to guide future arts and cultural programs we offer,” said Rachael Faillace, administrator of Cultural and Heritage Affairs.

To participate in the audience survey, visit https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/EVeZRqu.

The survey will remain open until Friday, May 31.

Photos Courtesy of Rachel Smith