Rahway Public Schools honor academic excellence at annual 800 Club Ceremony

RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway Public Schools celebrated the achievements of its top academic performers at the district-wide annual 800 Club Ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Rahway High School Performing Arts Center.

The event began with a pre-ceremony reception, where students and their families enjoyed refreshments and took photos with an 800 Club backdrop.

This year, 76 students were recognized for their exceptional performance on the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment, scoring an impressive 800 or better. This represents a 12% increase from the previous year, showcasing the continued academic growth and success of our students.

The ceremony featured inspiring speeches from Aleya Shoieb, superintendent of Rahway Public Schools, and Joseph Toma, president of the Rahway Board of Education. They commended the students for their outstanding achievements and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence.

Each student was called to the stage by their respective building principal to receive a certificate presented to them by Tiffany Beer, director of Curriculum and Instruction, Shoieb and Board of Education members.

Rahway Public Schools is committed to recognizing and rewarding academic excellence. The 800 Club Ceremony is a testament to the district’s dedication to fostering a culture of high achievement and inspiring future generations of scholars.

Photo Courtesy of Linda Lampert